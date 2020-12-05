Harford: I am not trying to stop NFA meeting, progress

“Once the FI­FA mat­ter was cleared I wrote again to the TTFA and last week re­ceived a let­ter in­di­cat­ing we can now pro­ceed with the AGM and that the TTFA will sup­ply an in­vig­i­la­tor for the elec­tions

Out­go­ing, North­ern Foot­ball As­so­ci­a­tion (NFA) pres­i­dent, An­tho­ny Har­ford says the cur­rent zone ex­ec­u­tive is mak­ing no ef­fort to stop a planned meet­ing for its ex­ist­ing club mem­ber­ship and is pro­ceed­ing with the an­nu­al gen­er­al meet­ing (AGM) be­fore the end of this year.

Har­ford, who in Oc­to­ber re­signed his po­si­tion as the NFA boss which will take ef­fect at the next AGM, made the state­ment via a me­dia re­lease sent on Fri­day in re­sponse to claims by for­mer na­tion­al goal­keep­er Ross Rus­sell, one of the two can­di­dates for the role of pres­i­dent that he ob­served the in­ter­est of club par­tic­i­pa­tion, spec­ta­tor- ex­cite­ment and spon­sor­ship in north­ern foot­ball have all to­tal­ly dis­ap­peared in the NFA.

Rus­sell, a for­mer win­ning coach with De­fence Force in the T&T Pro League, is set to con­test the po­si­tion of pres­i­den­cy of the NFA against na­tion­al team ad­min­is­tra­tor Richard Piper on De­cem­ber 12 at the Cas­ca­dia Ho­tel in St Ann’s.

The AGM and elec­tions were sched­uled af­ter Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Gary Grif­fith gave the okay for a venue where prop­er so­cial-dis­tanc­ing and sani­ti­sa­tion to deal with the threat of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic, can take place.

Richard Piper, a for­mer na­tion­al man­ag­er, who has worked for many years un­der Har­ford at All Sport Pro­mo­tions has a slate com­pris­ing Derek Ed­wards, the Pe­tit Val­ley Diego Mar­tin Unit­ed man­ag­er (first vice pres­i­dent) and Tris­tan Charles, the man­ag­er of San­ta Cruz Unit­ed as his sec­ond vice pres­i­dent.

Rus­sell, on the oth­er hand, has on­ly con­firmed An­tho­ny “Da­da” Wick­ham, the Trend­set­ter Hawks coach, as his first vice pres­i­dent. Con­fir­ma­tion of their sec­ond vice pres­i­dent will be an­nounced soon.

Speak­ing ear­li­er this week Rus­sell told Guardian Me­dia Sports he took up the chal­lenge to run to see if he can come and try do­ing some­thing to help out the clubs.

He said, “I ex­pect my great­est chal­lenge to be from the top right to the bot­tom. I will seek to help clubs se­cure their own home grounds and there­by pre­vent the large num­ber of match­es from be­ing played at the Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah in Port-of-Spain. These venues must all be equipped with dress­ing rooms and toi­let fa­cil­i­ties etc.”

Guardian Me­dia Sports was made to un­der­stand that a po­ten­tial spon­sor for the NFA 2021 has been found and talks are on­go­ing to make the League one of the best run in years.

Rus­sell said an­oth­er area of keen in­ter­est for him is bring­ing back the com­mu­ni­ty spir­it, which he be­lieves will be of crit­i­cal im­por­tance to the zone.

But in re­sponse, Har­ford first point­ed out that when he was vot­ed in­to of­fice un­op­posed in 2016, the ex­ec­u­tive with which he has been serv­ing were al­so vot­ed in then

“None of them be­long­ing to a ‘slate’ of any kind and it has been an ex­cep­tion­al plea­sure work­ing with this group of com­mit­ted in­di­vid­u­als. We made a com­mit­ment to serve one more term if elect­ed at the end of the first term, in Sep­tem­ber 2020

“How­ev­er, I was ad­vised by three clubs that they feel the as­so­ci­a­tion needs more pro­gres­sive man­age­ment and they are in­ter­est­ed in putting for­ward a ‘slate’. I im­me­di­ate­ly told the clubs, as pres­i­dent I serve at their plea­sure and I would com­ply and with­in 24 hours I ten­dered my res­ig­na­tion and com­mit­ted I would not be con­test­ing the po­si­tion.

“I in­formed the sec­re­tary to plan for the AGM, while I wrote to the T&T Foot­ball As­so­ci­a­tion’s (TTFA) Nor­mal­i­sa­tion Com­mit­tee to have an in­vig­i­la­tor/su­per­vi­sor at­tend and cer­ti­fy the elec­tion re­sults

“I re­ceived a let­ter from the TTFA in­struct­ing that we could not pro­ceed with the elec­tion un­til af­ter FI­FA rules on the im­passe with the TTFA. This was re­layed to clubs, so we re­mained in of­fice pend­ing clear­ance.

“Once the FI­FA mat­ter was cleared I wrote again to the TTFA and last week re­ceived a let­ter in­di­cat­ing we can now pro­ceed with the AGM and that the TTFA will sup­ply an in­vig­i­la­tor for the elec­tions.

Har­ford ad­vised that the sec­re­tary is now prepar­ing all his doc­u­ments and will an­nounce the date and venue by this week­end in­clud­ing the nom­i­na­tion of can­di­dates and the elec­tions with­in the pre­scribed pe­ri­od

He said: “The NFA has fol­lowed all the rules to date and is not re­sist­ing change, the elec­tion is sup­posed to do that. The zone open­ly ad­mits it’s in­debt­ed­ness to clubs but this is re­gret­table as our three fundrais­ers card­ed for this year to raise the funds have been post­poned due to the pan­dem­ic.

“We have told the clubs we re­main com­mit­ted to meet­ing the oblig­a­tion as soon as clear­ances are giv­en to host events. It costs the zone rough­ly 260,000 an­nu­al­ly to op­er­ate. In 2018 we re­ceived a grant of $75,000, the rest of the monies al­ways come from fundrais­ers

“The zone re­mains puz­zled by some clubs bent on host­ing their own meet­ing this week­end. The zone is mak­ing no ef­fort to stop the meet­ing but we are pro­ceed­ing with the AGM be­fore the end of 2020 when we wel­come a new ex­ec­u­tive to run the busi­ness of the NFA.”

