Gas turbines a hornet’s nest for Canada

Entornointeligente.com /

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) address a joint press conference in Kyiv on May 8, 2022. [Photo/Agencies] Since the end of June, Russia has reduced the supply of gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 40 percent of its original volume. On July 11, Russia announced that the pipeline would receive «maintenance» for 10 days, citing a «turbine failure».

Nord Stream 1’s turbines were manufactured and maintained by Siemens Energy. The German company sent the six turbines to its branch in Montreal, Canada, for routine maintenance. However, the turbines were banned as «equipment that could help Russia obtain war funds» and were not allowed to be shipped back due to the sanctions Canada imposed on Russia.

That’s why Moscow said that even after 10 days, the Nord Stream 1 might not resume natural gas supplies, which has made Germany and other European countries jittery as their shortage of energy has become almost unbearable.

As predicted, the pressure from Europe, particularly Germany, prompted Ottawa to grant a license to exempt the six turbines from its sanctions against Russia within two years. That means the engines can be repaired and shipped back freely during that period of time.

Meanwhile, it is justifiable for Ottawa to groan that Siemens Energy has every reason to repair the turbines in Germany for not only the technology and maintenance capacity of the company is stronger at its homeland, but also doing so can save a lot of troubles that Canada is experiencing.

Since the end of June, Ukraine has repeatedly called on Canada not to let go of the Russian turbines. But Germany wants gas, even though it does not want to blow a hole in its sanctions against Russia, which would have shown its willingness to compromise principles for interests. And it continued to put pressure on Canada through diplomatic channels, and even called on the United States to apply pressure, urging Canada to open the door.

After Ottawa issued the license, the US State Department released a statement supporting Ottawa’s decision saying that it will improve energy security in Germany and other European countries, and ruin Russia’s weaponization of energy.

Even if the tension between Berlin and Ottawa, and Ottawa and Kyiv on this issue is obvious, Washington has tried to smooth things over by saying that it appreciates the partnership with Canada and Germany, and their unity, determination and hard work to help defend Ukraine.

The US does not want to, and cannot, make up for Germany’s gas shortage so it chooses to pass the hot potato to Canada.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com