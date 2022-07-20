Gas prices down $0.25, diesel up $3.00

Entornointeligente.com /

Motorists will pay less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $0.25 to sell for $214.39 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $0.25 to sell for $219.40.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $3.00 per litre to sell for $229.76.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $232.49 per litre following an increase of $3.00.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $3.00 to sell for $204.05.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com