Gas prices down $0.25, diesel up $3.00

Motorists will pay less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.
The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $0.25 to sell for $214.39 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $0.25 to sell for $219.40.
Automotive diesel oil will move up by $3.00 per litre to sell for $229.76.
Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $232.49 per litre following an increase of $3.00.
The price of Kerosene will go up by $3.00 to sell for $204.05.
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner