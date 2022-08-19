Gas price rise again

Entornointeligente.com /

Effective immediately, there will be an adjustment in fuel prices as announced by the Ministry of Trade.

The following petroleum products will be fixed as follows:

Gasoline; Wholesale price $17.96 per gallon and retail price, $18.66 per gallon, Diesel; Wholesale Price $16.48 per gallon and retail price $17.13 per gallon, Kerosene; Wholesale Price $16.19 per gallon and retail price $16.67 per gallon.

Dominica Vibes has been advised that an official statement will be released by the Office of the Prime Minister soon.

