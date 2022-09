Entornointeligente.com /

Motorists will see the cost of most categories of fuel going down on Thursday. A litre of 87 and 90 gasoline will decline by $4.50, their largest drop in three weeks. Diesel and ultra low sulphur diesel will also go down by $4.50. The category has seen consistent $4 declines since September. Kerosene will sell for $3.06 more. However, $4.50 will be shaved off the price of propane and $4.09 from butane.

