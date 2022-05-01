Gary launches political party

Former commissioner of police Gary Griffith is officially back in politics.
Griffith announced the start of his National Transformation Alliance (NTA) with an Instagram post on Saturday, with a call for people to become registered supporters of the NTA.
«A key constant in my life is that of service to my country and my people,» Griffith says in the introduction.
«Being of service has always been a bridge to the light for me and after engaging in numerous conversations, listening to many perspectives and reading your countless contributions, I am, more than ever, committed to the mission of improving our country through transformation and continued national service this time through the National Transformation Alliance, the NTA,» Griffith said.
«Our country has noble, progressive visionary, hard-working citizens who desire to fulfil our motto, together we aspire, together we achieve, therefore I invite every citizen of T&T to register your interest and desire to assemble under the banner of the NTA,» he said.
Griffith said this was the start of the process of national transformation.
«For those who share similar views that our nation requires immediate and urgent transformation, this is your bridge to that lighthouse,» he said, showcasing the party’s symbol, a lighthouse over an obscure image of people holding hands.
Griffith gave two numbers, 482-GARY and 483-GARY, for people to message to register.
After five hours online, the video had some 34 comments showing support.
Sunday Guardian asked Griffith if the party would be ready for the upcoming Local Government elections and who were the other members of the NTA, he said «soon» but did not reveal anything further.
Weighing in on the NTA
One political analyst, Dr Winford James, weighed in on the rise of third parties in the country.
«Third forces are a reaction of the two existing parties, both of which are ethnicity-based,» James said.
James said that a lot of people wanted to get away from politics based on ethnic circles.
The electorate, he said, was still voting along ethnic lines, and as new parties do not have that ethnic support system, they fail.
«They don’t have that basis in votes. So Gary has come along, and the question is now whether he may make an impact that other people could not make,» he said.
He said third parties in the political landscape could hint at the citizens’ disenchantment with existing politics.
«Most of the third parties have gone to the cemetery, but they come nonetheless because there is something generating them, and his is the latest third party to come,» James said.
Political scientist Dr Indira Rampersad weighs in
Political scientist Dr Indira Rampersad said that success for third, fourth and even fifth parties lay in coalition with the Opposition.
«A third party in a two-party system would probably suffer the same fate as the other third parties,» she said.
She said that the other two parties–the PNM and the UNC–are ethnically aligned, as is the electorate. The other portion of the electorate, she said, votes for the third option, but it is not enough to win a seat.
She said that despite Griffith’s popularity, she did not see him being successful.
«We’ve had popular leaders before, we had Jack Warner who was tremendously popular, and he could not garner that support when he was no longer in politics, and he could not help the people the way he could have when he was in government.
«We saw Winston Dookeran who enjoyed tremendous popularity as well, and then it just whittled away, and the COP was just able to resurrect in 2010 when it became part of the coalition,» she said.
Rampersad said coalitions could happen pre or post-election. She said that even if each party contested the election on their own and then won seats, they could combine those wins to have the majority.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian