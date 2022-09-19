Garth Rattray | Listen to Mayor Scott on no-user-fee policy

Entornointeligente.com /

On Thursday, September 1, The Gleaner quoted the mayor of Spanish Town, His Worship Norman Scott, when he stated that, «… the time has come for the Government to revisit the no-user-fee policy in Jamaica’s public hospitals». As a medical practitioner, I know of and see the frequent, unnecessary suffering and deaths caused by this horrible policy. For many years, I have repeatedly and openly advocated and begged several government administrations to change the no-user-fee policy, but I’ve been whistling in the wind.

They have not satisfactorily addressed the innumerable complaints from suffering (poor) patients and medical staff. They have sidestepped the deep concerns, lamentations and supplications of distraught medical doctors over the many years. But you know how the system works…since Mayor Norman Scott is a politician, I hope that they will give a listening ear to his request. It is a very dangerous thing when decisions are made concerning the health of a nation, based on political expediency and campaign promises. Such was the case regarding the no-user-fee policy.

In my professional life, as far back as I can remember, our public healthcare system was noticeably substandard. There was always shortage of staff, working equipment, supplies and medication. Even before the institution of the no-user-fee system, patients were meeting hell at public medical facilities. Poor people were suffering and dying because they could not afford private healthcare.

NOT PAYING BILLS Then in 2007, someone, ostensibly a political strategist, realised that most patients in the public health system were not paying their bills to clinics and hospitals. Since only 11 per cent were paying their bills, it was assumed that writing off whatever was not being paid would represent an insignificant loss of income but translate into a massive uptick in political points for the upcoming general election.

The manifesto promised, «Unrestricted, universal access to health care». Section 27.5 of the document read, «Free public hospital care: Abolish user charges at all health facilities including public hospitals.» This was accompanied by a promise of a raft of healthcare upgrades. Then, on April 1, 2008, (yes, All Fools’ Day) after 24 years of user fees in public hospitals, the Government of Jamaica introduced a no-user-fee policy, applicable only at all public health facilities across the island. The promised raft of healthcare upgrades never materialised.

