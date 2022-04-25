Garth Rattray | Is Jamaica doomed?

Entornointeligente.com /

The rapid deterioration of Jamaican culture and society makes some wonder if our little island is doomed. Despite this, many professional and skilled Jamaicans remain here, although they would have much better opportunities abroad. They love the island and our people, but, with every passing year, the image of a financially stable, safe, peaceful, honest and disciplined society fades rapidly.

Notwithstanding our constantly faltering Jamaican dollar, paucity of ideas to stabilise it, and our frighteningly diminished spending power, many potential emigrants have been sticking it out, mostly because of patriotism. However, it is very difficult to remain patriotic when you are living with criminality, exploitation by banks and service monopolies, rampant corruption, anarchy in the streets, and little or no ‘accountability’.

Several videos reveal dancehall partygoers setting fire to [real] money and a well-known, expensive alcoholic beverage. Ostensibly, the money is from ill-gotten gains like scamming, the drug trade, extortion, or other criminal activities. People who earn their money by honest and hard work would never burn it, or ignite their expensive liquor. They appreciate what they have and that is why they don’t waste their money. It’s easy come, easy go for ill-gotten gains. Consequently, they end up right back where they started from in life, or even worse. That is why they always remain involved in criminality; they squander their loot on women, parties, excessive spending, and showing off (‘profiling’) on one another.

Victims of the criminal activities, from which revellers get the money to profile and waste, have either been financially ruined, physically and psychologically maimed or possibly killed. Those ‘profilers’ are demonstrating scant regard for those that they have wronged. And, by removing that money from circulation, they are also negatively impacting the wider society. The truly shocking part of this is that many people will not only support, but also encourage and defend those profilers. But criminals who destroy, and possibly end the lives, of their victims can never justify their evil deeds. In the long run, crime never pays.

SOCIAL INTERVENTION It has been said repeatedly that significant, sustained, demonstrable social intervention is urgently needed if Jamaica is going to reduce criminality to a manageable level. Social programmes and safety nets are in place, but we need far more. There needs to be major investment in our underprivileged and disenfranchised citizens. Additionally, we need much more private-sector involvement. For example, no community close to any major hotel should be full of needy citizens. If surrounding communities benefit directly or indirectly from nearby major hotels, our entire country would be better off.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com