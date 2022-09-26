Garth Rattray | Are they ‘senseless’ murders?

Entornointeligente.com /

When the brazen and cruel shooting murder of hard-working, mother of two, 31-year-old gas station pump operator Chevelle Lewis happened on Passage Fort Drive, Portmore, it pushed this year’s murder tally to over 1,000. Because there was no obvious motive, her murder seemed senseless. However, the police theorised that she was targeted because of an ongoing feud in Central Village.

The shooting murder of a man in St Ann, known only as ‘Bredda’, appeared senseless. But the police believe that the targeted killing «stemmed from a criminal network linked to Steer Town in the parish». More recently, the Spring Village multiple shooting and three deaths also seemed senseless. But the police believe that one of the people killed was targeted over a missing gun, and the other shootings were meant to terrorise citizens.

SENSELESS KILLING Many murders/killings are labelled ‘senseless’, so we often see these phases – «it is difficult to understand the senseless killings among Jamaicans … what they described as the senseless killing of the ailing man… the latest killing of a member of the Constabulary Force as a senseless and brutal murder… this is such a senseless killing… he described the child’s murder as senseless… many openly lashed out against the killing, describing it as senseless and brutal… my life has forever been changed since her senseless murder in your country».

Relegating murders/ killings to being senseless is an oversimplification. It can be misleading. It risks treating these killings as harum-scarum, and, therefore, incapable of being solved or prevented. A truly senseless murder is nigh unpredictable, because it may occur if someone goes berserk or flies into a jealous or blind rage. They are usually on the spur of the moment and occur because someone fails to consider the consequences of his/her actions. Only in those instances are murders/ killings truly senseless.

However, no matter how unfathomable, outlandish, unpredictable or brutal our plethora of murders appear, there is almost always something behind them. Although nearby bystanders or witnesses may also be killed, most of the murders have all the hallmarks of being aimed at specific individuals. The killers are not just willy-nilly in their heinous acts. They do not randomly go after people. Most of the killers are sent on a mission to ‘do a job’. And they are stone-cold, heartless and focused when pursuing their quarry. They are death-dealing chelae being directed by someone with a reptilian brain. Whenever someone is fingered for termination, it’s almost always a fait accompli.

