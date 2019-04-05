Garcia dismisses SEA concerns

Entornointeligente.com / Chal­leng­ing ques­tions hap­pen all the time in Sec­ondary En­trance As­sess­ment (SEA) ex­am­i­na­tions. That’s the view of Ed­u­ca­tion Min­is­ter An­tho­ny Gar­cia fol­low­ing con­cerns about the math­e­mat­i­cal com­po­nent of the SEA. Gar­cia was asked about the sit­u­a­tion yes­ter­day by UNC MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh who want­ed to know what con­se­quences and re­me­di­al ac­tion would be tak­en about the con­cerns. A num­ber of stu­dents had com­plained about the mat­ter fol­low­ing Thurs­day’s SEA. But Gar­cia said he “knew not of what” Gopeesingh al­lud­ed to. “If he’s re­fer­ring to com­ments by cer­tain stu­dents that cer­tain ques­tions were chal­leng­ing – that is ex­pect­ed. It hap­pens all the time,” Gar­cia added. “Any ed­u­ca­tor worth his salt will know that a well-de­signed ex­am­i­na­tion must in­clude a wide range of ques­tions: sim­ple ques­tions to high or­der ques­tions that re­quire in­ter­pre­ta­tion, and analy­sis. And this is ex­act­ly what hap­pened,” “In ad­di­tion to this, CXC has stan­dard pro­ce­dures for mark­ing ex­ams in­clud­ing on is­sues that might come up,” Gar­cia said. Gar­cia al­so pre­sent­ed the min­istry’s draft pol­i­cy pa­per (2017-2022) to Par­lia­ment. He said the doc­u­ment pro­vides the ba­sis for the “long-await­ed over­haul and mod­erni­sa­tion of the Ed­u­ca­tion Act,” A key area of at­ten­tion is Ear­ly Child­hood Care and Ed­u­ca­tion. Ar­eas for spe­cial fo­cus range from the pro­vi­sion of ma­te­ri­als/equip­ment to sup­port spe­cial ed­u­ca­tion in­ter­ven­tion to po­lices to sup­port cur­ricu­lum mod­i­fi­ca­tions to ad­dress in­di­vid­ual learn­ers’ needs. He said the plan will be sup­port­ed by a re­view of the School Feed­ing plan, ad­just­ments to the GATE pro­gramme, re­view of arrange­ments with PTSC and con­trac­tors for trans­porta­tion ser­vice. It will al­so in­clude as­sess­ment of the text­book rental pro­gramme and con­tin­u­ous re­view of the arrange­ments in place with the min­istry’s skills train­ing agen­cies. Through the Pol­i­cy Pa­per, Gar­cia said the min­istry will al­so be look­ing “crit­i­cal­ly at the role and func­tions of the de­nom­i­na­tion­al Boards in keep­ing with the tenets of the Con­cor­dat.” LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com