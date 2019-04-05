Garcia dismisses SEA concerns

Entornointeligente.com / Challenging questions happen all the time in Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examinations. That’s the view of Education Minister Anthony Garcia following concerns about the mathematical component of the SEA. Garcia was asked about the situation yesterday by UNC MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh who wanted to know what consequences and remedial action would be taken about the concerns. A number of students had complained about the matter following Thursday’s SEA. But Garcia said he “knew not of what” Gopeesingh alluded to. “If he’s referring to comments by certain students that certain questions were challenging – that is expected. It happens all the time,” Garcia added. “Any educator worth his salt will know that a well-designed examination must include a wide range of questions: simple questions to high order questions that require interpretation, and analysis. And this is exactly what happened,” “In addition to this, CXC has standard procedures for marking exams including on issues that might come up,” Garcia said. Garcia also presented the ministry’s draft policy paper (2017-2022) to Parliament. He said the document provides the basis for the “long-awaited overhaul and modernisation of the Education Act,” A key area of attention is Early Childhood Care and Education. Areas for special focus range from the provision of materials/equipment to support special education intervention to polices to support curriculum modifications to address individual learners’ needs. He said the plan will be supported by a review of the School Feeding plan, adjustments to the GATE programme, review of arrangements with PTSC and contractors for transportation service. It will also include assessment of the textbook rental programme and continuous review of the arrangements in place with the ministry’s skills training agencies. Through the Policy Paper, Garcia said the ministry will also be looking “critically at the role and functions of the denominational Boards in keeping with the tenets of the Concordat.” LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian
