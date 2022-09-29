‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Entornointeligente.com /

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including «Gangsta’s Paradise» and «Fantastic Voyage,» died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.

Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately clear.

Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for «Gangsta’s Paradise,» the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film «Dangerous Minds» that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song «Pastime Paradise» and was played constantly on MTV.

The Grammy, and the height of his popularity, came in 1996, amid a fierce feud between the hip-hop communities of the two coasts, which would take the lives of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. soon after.

Coolio managed to stay mostly above the conflict.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com