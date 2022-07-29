Gang wars intensify as armed men set church on fire

Entornointeligente.com /

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP):

HEAVY GUNFIRE echoed throughout downtown Port-au-Prince on Wednesday as suspected gang members set a church on fire and tried to kill their opponents in a bid to gain control over more territory.

The intense fighting erupted just blocks from the government’s National Palace and Haiti’s National Penitentiary, where hungry prisoners tried to revolt because they thought gang members were coming to release them, Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant told AP.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

