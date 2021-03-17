Buccoo Reef ferry closer to home

Entornointeligente.com / The newest ferry in the national fleet—the Buccoo Reef—is one step closer to Trinidad and Tobago as she makes her journey home, with 5,000 nautical miles left to go before she docks at the Port of Port of Spain.
According to a news release from the National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (NIDCO), the Buccoo Reef departed the Port of Pape’ete, Tahiti, French Polynesia today at 1:30 a.m. (local time). The vessel had arrived at that port of call on Tuesday16th March 2021, for bunkering.
The NIDCO advisory reports that the Buccoo Reef is now on her way to the Panama Canal, Panama—a journey of 4,546 nautical miles (nm), which is expected to take approximately ten (10) days, fair weather permitting.
The vessel will then transition through the Panama Canal to complete the remaining leg (some 1,154 nautical miles) of her journey home to T&T.
About the Buccoo Reef
The vessel was built by Australian shipbuilder INCAT Tasmania at its shipyard in Hobart, Australia.
INCAT began construction on Buccoo Reef in 2019. The company says the new 100-meter, high speed ferry (Wave Piercing Catamaran) has been retrofitted with state-of-the-art electronic systems.
The ship will have an operating speed of over 40 knots, which reduces the sailing time with an increased number of crossings per day, and allowing for same day travel, thus improving inter-island access.
The Buccoo Reef—named after Tobago’s largest and most popular coral reef—will have capacity for 1,000 passengers in three lounges, which will include a range of bars and food service areas. The vehicle deck will have 175 truck lane metres and capacity for 182 cars, or 239 cars, if trucks are not carried. In addition, citizens will be able to enjoy comfortable coach style travel.