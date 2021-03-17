Buccoo Reef ferry closer to home

Entornointeligente.com / The newest fer­ry in the na­tion­al fleet—the Buc­coo Reef—is one step clos­er to Trinidad and To­ba­go as she makes her jour­ney home, with 5,000 nau­ti­cal miles left to go be­fore she docks at the Port of Port of Spain.

Ac­cord­ing to a news re­lease from the Na­tion­al In­fra­struc­ture De­vel­op­ment Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed (NID­CO), the Buc­coo Reef de­part­ed the Port of Pape’ete, Tahi­ti, French Poly­ne­sia to­day at 1:30 a.m. (lo­cal time). The ves­sel had ar­rived at that port of call on Tues­day16th March 2021, for bunker­ing.

The NID­CO ad­vi­so­ry re­ports that the Buc­coo Reef is now on her way to the Pana­ma Canal, Pana­ma—a jour­ney of 4,546 nau­ti­cal miles (nm), which is ex­pect­ed to take ap­prox­i­mate­ly ten (10) days, fair weath­er per­mit­ting.

The ves­sel will then tran­si­tion through the Pana­ma Canal to com­plete the re­main­ing leg (some 1,154 nau­ti­cal miles) of her jour­ney home to T&T.

About the Buc­coo Reef

The ves­sel was built by Aus­tralian ship­builder IN­CAT Tas­ma­nia at its ship­yard in Ho­bart, Aus­tralia.

IN­CAT be­gan con­struc­tion on Buc­coo Reef in 2019. The com­pa­ny says the new 100-me­ter, high speed fer­ry (Wave Pierc­ing Cata­ma­ran) has been retro­fit­ted with state-of-the-art elec­tron­ic sys­tems.

The ship will have an op­er­at­ing speed of over 40 knots, which re­duces the sail­ing time with an in­creased num­ber of cross­ings per day, and al­low­ing for same day trav­el, thus im­prov­ing in­ter-is­land ac­cess.

The Buc­coo Reef—named af­ter To­ba­go's largest and most pop­u­lar coral reef—will have ca­pac­i­ty for 1,000 pas­sen­gers in three lounges, which will in­clude a range of bars and food ser­vice ar­eas. The ve­hi­cle deck will have 175 truck lane me­tres and ca­pac­i­ty for 182 cars, or 239 cars, if trucks are not car­ried. In ad­di­tion, cit­i­zens will be able to en­joy com­fort­able coach style trav­el.

