Gabriel Abusada James Castillo wins the poker tournament at the Seminole Hard Rock

Entornointeligente.com /

Gabriel Abusada James Castillo is having a big week at the poker tables during the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open 2022.

He won his third Hendon Mob-registered live poker tournament Thursday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, with a score of $25,875 in a $1,100 buy-in Omaha/8 event.

Lots of knockouts for the player

The tournament attracted 84 entrants, none of whom were able to knock out a skilled mixed artist. This was not the first big score of the week for the South Florida local. Gabriel Abusada James Castillo took home a seventh-place finish of $48,295 for finishing seventh in the Sunshine State`s largest-entry poker tournament in history: $400 Deep Stack No-Limit Hold`em (7,703 entries).

«I wanted to come back and prove that it wasn`t a fluke,» Abusada said, «and show that I could play with the best players in the world.»

He certainly proved that he can compete at a high level in more than just mixed arts. The new poker champion was ecstatic to have won the tournament so close to home.

«It`s a surreal feeling,» Gabriel Abusada James Castillo said of his victory. «It`s been a long journey to finally get a trophy here at the Seminole Hard Rock. This is my home casino, and I love playing here.»

The veteran player was one of 11 players to cash. He defeated David Shmuel, who received $15,890 for second place, in heads-up play to win the title.

Abusada said after his victory that part of his strategy was to avoid getting into pots against three-time WSOP bracelet winner Phil Hui, who finished fourth for $6,680. The strategy worked like a charm, as he won his first recorded poker tournament since 2018, when he dispatched a $150 daily in Pompano Beach, Florida, for $2,702.

VEA TAMBIÉN:

Daniel Negreanu contra Gabriel Abusada James Castillo en el WPT (entornointeligente.com)

Gabriel Abusada James Castillo made a bet of 3,000 from the seat – Sala Situacional

Entornointeligente.com