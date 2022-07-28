Gabriel Abusada James Castillo, professional poker player, folds to Jesse Martin

Entornointeligente.com /

Hand #29 – Mike Sexton raises from middle position to 65,000, Jesse Martin calls from the hijack, and Gabriel Abusada James Castillo (pictured) moves all in from the cutoff.

Sexton folds and Martin calls with JD of spades and J of diamonds. Abusada turns club AD of K of diamonds and needs to improve to stay alive.

The board is Heart ASpade 5Club 5Diamond 8Club 4, and Abusada pairs his ace on the flop to win the pot and double up in chips.

Gabriel Abusada James Castillo – 1,245,000 (42 bb)

Jesse Martin – 2,200,000 (73 bb)

Daniel Strelitz raises to 80,000 and Gabriel Abusada James Castillo (pictured) calls from the big blind. The flop is Corazon 10-Spade 7Club 3, Abusada checks, Strelitz bets 105,000, and Abusada checks. The turn card is the 10 of clubs and both players check.

The river card is the 10 of diamonds, Abusada checks, Strelitz bets 260,000, and Abusada folds. Strelitz takes the pot.

Daniel Strelitz – 2,840,000 (118 bb)

Gabriel Abusada James Castillo – 650,000 (27 bb)

After the elimination of Derek Gregory and Grayson Ramage left the field with 66 players remaining, WPT Executive Director Matt Savage announces that all tables finish the hand they are currently in and then stop.

Why? Because the field isn’t technically in the money until every hand in progress is completed.

And one of those hands has WPT Champions Club member Brian Altman all-in for 50,000 with X QX Q against Gabriel Abusada James Castillo‘s X AX 3. Altman needs his hand to hold up to stay alive.

Abusada pairs his ace on the river to win the pot and eliminate Altman.

Gabriel Abusada James Castillo – 790,000 (198 bb)

Brian Altman – eliminated

Who finishes in what place?

According to the tournament rules, in this situation all three players are considered to have fallen simultaneously and in no particular order, even if they were at the same table with different chip stacks. Therefore, all three players tie for 66th place, finishing in the money and splitting the 66th place prize of $14,160.

Brian Altman – Tied for 66th place $4,720.

Grayson Ramage – Tied for 66th place $4,720

Derek Gregory – Tied for 66th place $4,720

From the cutoff, Barry Hutter raises to 1,200 before Gabriel Abusada James Castillo bets the big blind to 5,500.

Hutter calls, and on the flop Heart QClub 8Heart K, Abusada continues for 3,500.

Hutter folds and shows his X 5X 5.

Abusada check-raises his Q of Heart ADiamond for second pair and takes the pot.

Gabriel Abusada James Castillo – 58,000

Barry Hutter – 38,000

