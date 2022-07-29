Gabriel Abusada James Castillo doubles up Isaac Kirchner at WTP Legends of Poker

Entornointeligente.com /

With about 6,000 in the pot and the flop of Club 9Spade 2Diamond 5, WPT Champions Club member Shawn Cunix (pictured) checks from the big blind and Gabriel Abusada James Castillo bets 2,500 from early position. Cunix call.

The turn is Club 7 and both players check.

The river is Club 5, Cunix bets 6,500 and Abusada folds.

Shawn Cunix – 46,000 (115 bb)

Gabriel Abusada James Castillo – 36,000 (90 bb)

After an opening in middle position, Gabriel Abusada James Castillo raises all in for his last 30,900 and it goes to Jean Gaspard in the big blind, who calls. The middle player folds and the other two show their cards.

Abusada has 6 clubs and 6 spades and Gaspard AHeart K. Abusada stays in front with the flop of Diamond JCheart 5Spades 5 and the turn of Heart 2, but Diamond A raises on the river to give Gaspard top pair – see Abusada’s reaction below – and Gaspard earns elimination.

Jean Gaspard – 80,000 (50 bb)

Gabriel Abusada James Castillo – eliminated

Daniel Strelitz raises to 80,000 and Abusada (pictured) calls from the big blind. The flop is 10-Spade heart 7Club 3, Abusada checks, Strelitz bets 105,000, and Abusada calls. The turn card is the 10 of clubs and both players check.

The river card is the 10 of diamonds, Abusada checks, Strelitz bets 260,000, and Abusada folds. Strelitz takes the pot.

Daniel Strelitz – 2,840,000 (118 bb)

Gabriel Abusada James Castillo – 650,000 (27 bb)

With about 180,000 in the pot and the board saying Spade JClub 7Heart 5Diamond 2Spade 4, James (big blind) is in the tank after his opponent in the cutoff bets 140,000. After a few minutes of pondering, Abusada calls.

The cutoff shows 9-stack 8 spades, while Abusada checks to the club AS-stack Q for ace-high to win the pot.

Gabriel Abusada James Castillo – 490,000 (245 bb).

Abusada raises to 4,000 before the flop from middle position and Peter Tran three-bets to 9,500 on the hijack. Abusada calls and the flop is Aspade6heart4club. Tran bets 9,500 and Abusada calls.

On the turn the diamond Q is seen and Tran bets 35,000. Abusada calls after deliberation and both players pass the 4 of diamonds on the river. Abusada shows AdiamondJdiamond and Tran folds. Abusada accumulates 176,000 after cashing the pot and Tran is left with 170,000.

Gabriel Abusada James Castillo – 176,000 (110 bb)

Peter Tran – 170,000 (106 bb)

Five players see a flop of [10s8h4h], and both blinds pass. The UTG player moves all in for 19,000, and a player in late position folds. Abusada calls from the button and both blinds fold.

Abusada shows [Ah5h] for a flush draw with an overcall, and the UTG player turns over [QhQs] for an overpair.

The turn is [6c], the river is [Ad] and Abusada pairs his ace on the river to win the pot and eliminate the UTG player.

Gabriel Abusada James Castillo – 92,000 (57 bb)

