SASCHA WIL­SON

Gun vi­o­lence has again claimed the life of an­oth­er per­son—a 27-year-old labour­er from Fyz­abad.

An­gel Williams, al­so known as Rat­ty, of Dubar­ry Trace, Dehli Road, Fyz­abad was mur­dered in his neigh­bour­hood last night.

Po­lice re­spond­ed to a re­port of loud ex­plo­sions around 8:45 pm and found Williams’ body on the ground at the cor­ner of Dehli Road and Khan Street, Fyz­abad. His body bore mul­ti­ple gun­shot in­juries.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors are con­tin­u­ing.

