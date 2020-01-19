Future's Girlfriend Lori Harvey Shuts Down Instagram With Newest Squad Shot

Entornointeligente.com /

View photos

Future ‘s girlfriend, Lori Harvey , is setting social media on fire with her newest bikini picture from her recent Jamaican birthday bash . The 23-year-old model called on her squad which included Jordyn Woods , Amaya Colon , and Taina W for a picture so hot that it should be R-rated. Of course, Lori Harvey sizzles with her own bikini body but with her queens, she proves the more is really merrier. Flashing fierce poses while placing themselves strategically on steps, the foursome has never looked so good.

Related: Lori Harvey Arrested in Alleged Hit-and-Run, Rumored Split from Diddy

Related:

Future Thanks God For Girlfriend Lori Harvey’s Tight Bikini Body

Future’s Girlfriend Lori Harvey Wows In String Bikini With Jordyn Woods & Squad On Jamaica Vacation

Is Lori Harvey Playing the Player?

Rapper Future Demands Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Take Mental Exam, Fears For His Safety

Future’s Alleged Baby Mama Cindy Parker Trolls Him, As Rapper Flaunts Lori Harvey Romance

What a Squad! View photos

Wearing a barely-there black bikini, Lori Harvey’s curves looked unbelievable. Adding to her sex appeal, she paired the string two-piece with a gold body chain and let her gorgeous locks lay wet on her back. Meanwhile, Jordyn Woods and Taina W wore such small one-pieces, they’d give bikini mogul Emily Ratajkowksi a run for her money . Future’s girlfriend captioned the shot by teasing fans, “Yâ€™all ready for the movie yet?” The confident girl group snaps come just one day after she flaunted her hot girl empire for the world to see.

Is This Even Legal? View photos

Showing off her hourglass figure in another teeny, tiny bikini, Lori Harvey looked like a boss with her vacation besties which also included former “Fifth Harmony” singer Normani and Ryan Destiny . Flashing a fierce grin with her ladies by her side, Future’s girlfriend showcased her tiny waist and her unbreakable friendship with a poolside shot but nobody was looking at the gorgeous ocean behind them. “Brown Skin Girls,” she captioned the sizzling hot photo, which is an obvious nod to Queen Bey’s song from the “Lion King’s” soundtrack.

It’s Just Not Fair! View photos

Future’s 23-year-old girlfriend did a lot more than flaunt her bikini body while on vacation, she also solidified her relationship with the “What A Time to be Alive” rapper. After months of speculation, the duo confirmed their romance by sealing it with a kiss for the world to see. While everyone was ecstatic over the news, Future hasn’t stayed out of the public eye since his return. While he’s currently beefing with an alleged baby mama , one superstar wants to be added to his collection. Da Brat wants in on the Future action too and playfully joked she’d be his 23rd baby mama .

LINK ORIGINAL: Yahoo

Entornointeligente.com