Future Thanks God For Girlfriend Lori Harvey's Tight Bikini Body

Entornointeligente.com /

View photos Future is thanking the man upstairs for his newest girlfriend Lori Harvey ‘s insane body. The “Life is Good” rapper posted a drool-worthy photo of his 23-year-old stunner in a colorful string bikini during their recent trip to Jamaica. In the snap, Lori Harvey is dripping wet and her skin is glowing from the moisture. Playfully tugging on her tiny bikini top that could barely contain her curves, Steve Harvey ‘s daughter stunted while practically pouring out of the two-piece.

Related:

Future’s Girlfriend Lori Harvey Shuts Down Instagram With Newest Squad Shot

Future’s Girlfriend Lori Harvey Wows In String Bikini With Jordyn Woods & Squad On Jamaica Vacation

Is Lori Harvey Playing the Player?

Rapper Future Demands Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Take Mental Exam, Fears For His Safety

Future’s Alleged Baby Mama Cindy Parker Trolls Him, As Rapper Flaunts Lori Harvey Romance

Future Shows Affection: View photos Lori Harvey was the first to post the picture on her Instagram story on Friday. Posing in a cave, she captioned the sexy snap, “This was right after I jumped off a cliff into the ocean.” She revealed one of her squad members told her to “go into a cave to take a pic” and “this was the outcome.” Future reposted the picture of his girlfriend on his own story and wrote “Thank u god” with a love heart emoji.

Making Their Relationship Official: View photos His public display of affection comes just days after he went IG official with their relationship by posting the first couple pic with Lori Harvey. After months of dating speculation, the duo confirmed their romance during her birthday getaway by sealing it with a kiss for the world to see. While it’s no secret that Lori Harvey has a spectacular bikini body , she’s all about lifting her girlfriend’s confidence up too and has posted shot after shot of her powerful girl squad .

Her Birthday Crew! View photos Her lucky queens include Jordyn Woods, former “Fifth Harmony” singer Normani , Amaya Colon , and Taina W stars like Teyana Taylor and Winnie Harlow also showed up on her birthday trip. The ladies have gained so much attention from their bikini-clad getaway that even Amber Rose was jealous of their tropical vacation. While Future and Lori Harvey seem to be on Cloud 9, he’s dealing with a lot of mama drama at home. As The Blast reported, he’s currently enthralled in a legal battle with a woman who claimed she gave birth to his child. Future hit back and demanded she takes a mental exam .

LINK ORIGINAL: Yahoo

Entornointeligente.com