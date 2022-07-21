Future Housing Programme described as «exciting» by Hon. Roselyn Paul

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister for Sports, Culture, and Community Development, Hon. Roselyn Paul has described the launching of the new Future Housing Programme by the Government of Dominica as «exciting».

This programme which was launched on Saturday at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium’s forecourt will target young professionals and young persons of Dominica who are both in the private sector or the public sector.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ200722FHP-PAUL001.mp3 Paul said the turnout by the young professionals is a testament that the government is responding to a felt need of the young people of Dominica.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ200722FHP-PAUL002.mp3 Minister for Sports, Culture, and Community Development, Hon. Roselyn Paul

