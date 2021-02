Entornointeligente.com / Here are some of the most striking images from around the world over the past week.

Adolfo Ledo Nass

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a video-conference meeting with US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, ahead of 2021 Munich Security Conference at the Elysee palace in Paris, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Feb 19, 2021. The US formally returned to the Paris Accord. [Photo/Agencies].

Adolfo Ledo Nass futbolista

Entornointeligente.com