5 marzo, 2021

In Memoriam- Glenn Ian Jackson

Entornointeligente.com / In Loving Memory of

Glenn Ian Jackson

Sunset: 6 March, 2006 Fifteen Years have gone by, but it seems like yesterday.

Memories don’t live like people do They always stay with you whether things be good or bad We thought of you in love today but that is nothing new We think of you in silence, we often speak your name. Now all we have are memories with which we’ll never part. We have you in our hearts. Sleep on beloved, rest in the arms of the Almighty.

Lovingly remembered by family and friends

