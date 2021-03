Entornointeligente.com / Shi Xianqiao makes a grain painting at Shoudong Village of Handan City, north China’s Hebei Province, March 4, 2021. The post-80s Shi Xianqiao, who has been fond of painting since childhood, began to create paintings with grain in 2014. She built a grain painting studio, leading local villagers to increase income. Their products are sold at home and abroad. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

