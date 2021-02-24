Medical supplies launches one-stop-shop

It ranges from as simple as facemasks and hand sanitiser to hospital-grade beds, ventilators and foggers—all easily accessible to the public. It also carries the Q-mist sanitiser and disinfectant which was developed by the company and manufactured locally. It’s non-toxic, bleach-free, safe on all surfaces and is environmentally friendly.
“At the core, Welfor is a service company to serve the community of Trinidad and Tobago and hopefully, in the future, the wider Caribbean,” chief executive officer of the Welfor Medical Group, Dr Christian Aboud told Guardian Media during the launch.
“The Welfare Medical Store was formed to maintain a supply of medical equipment…homecare medical equipment… hospital-grade medical equipment, safety supplies and biosecurity supplies to the general public.”
Asked why the company chose to open the store at this point, Dr Aboud said: “I think now, more than ever, it’s important to differentiate quality medical supplies, quality safety supplies and we really believe in the products we have.”
He said that all medical professionals are eligible for discounts at the store and training on how to properly use equipment is offered.
The group provided equipment such as beds and ventilators for the recently commissioned Point Fortin Hospital.
Welfor Medical Limited has launched a one-stop-shop for medical supplies and equipment.
