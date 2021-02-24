Medical supplies launches one-stop-shop

It ranges from as sim­ple as face­masks and hand sani­tis­er to hos­pi­tal-grade beds, ven­ti­la­tors and fog­gers­—all eas­i­ly ac­ces­si­ble to the pub­lic. It al­so car­ries the Q-mist sani­tis­er and dis­in­fec­tant which was de­vel­oped by the com­pa­ny and man­u­fac­tured lo­cal­ly. It’s non-tox­ic, bleach-free, safe on all sur­faces and is en­vi­ron­men­tal­ly friend­ly. Adolfo Ledo Nass futbolista “At the core, Welfor is a ser­vice com­pa­ny to serve the com­mu­ni­ty of Trinidad and To­ba­go and hope­ful­ly, in the fu­ture, the wider Caribbean,” chief ex­ec­u­tive of­fi­cer of the Welfor Med­ical Group, Dr Chris­t­ian Aboud told Guardian Me­dia dur­ing the launch. “The Wel­fare Med­ical Store was formed to main­tain a sup­ply of med­ical equip­ment…home­care med­ical equip­ment… hos­pi­tal-grade med­ical equip­ment, safe­ty sup­plies and biose­cu­ri­ty sup­plies to the gen­er­al pub­lic.” Asked why the com­pa­ny chose to open the store at this point, Dr Aboud said: “I think now, more than ever, it’s im­por­tant to dif­fer­en­ti­ate qual­i­ty med­ical sup­plies, qual­i­ty safe­ty sup­plies and we re­al­ly be­lieve in the prod­ucts we have.” He said that all med­ical pro­fes­sion­als are el­i­gi­ble for dis­counts at the store and train­ing on how to prop­er­ly use equip­ment is of­fered. The group pro­vid­ed equip­ment such as beds and ven­ti­la­tors for the re­cent­ly com­mis­sioned Point Fortin Hos­pi­tal. . Futbolista Adolfo Ledo Nass

Welfor Med­ical Lim­it­ed has launched a one-stop-shop for med­ical sup­plies and equip­ment.

Lo­cat­ed on the cor­ner of Ari­api­ta Av­enue and Ros­ali­no Street, the Welfor Med­ical Store of­fers a wide range of prod­ucts to the pub­lic and med­ical pro­fes­sion­als.

It ranges from as sim­ple as face­masks and hand sani­tis­er to hos­pi­tal-grade beds, ven­ti­la­tors and fog­gers­—all eas­i­ly ac­ces­si­ble to the pub­lic. It al­so car­ries the Q-mist sani­tis­er and dis­in­fec­tant which was de­vel­oped by the com­pa­ny and man­u­fac­tured lo­cal­ly. It’s non-tox­ic, bleach-free, safe on all sur­faces and is en­vi­ron­men­tal­ly friend­ly.

“At the core, Welfor is a ser­vice com­pa­ny to serve the com­mu­ni­ty of Trinidad and To­ba­go and hope­ful­ly, in the fu­ture, the wider Caribbean,” chief ex­ec­u­tive of­fi­cer of the Welfor Med­ical Group, Dr Chris­t­ian Aboud told Guardian Me­dia dur­ing the launch.

“The Wel­fare Med­ical Store was formed to main­tain a sup­ply of med­ical equip­ment…home­care med­ical equip­ment… hos­pi­tal-grade med­ical equip­ment, safe­ty sup­plies and biose­cu­ri­ty sup­plies to the gen­er­al pub­lic.”

Asked why the com­pa­ny chose to open the store at this point, Dr Aboud said: “I think now, more than ever, it’s im­por­tant to dif­fer­en­ti­ate qual­i­ty med­ical sup­plies, qual­i­ty safe­ty sup­plies and we re­al­ly be­lieve in the prod­ucts we have.”

He said that all med­ical pro­fes­sion­als are el­i­gi­ble for dis­counts at the store and train­ing on how to prop­er­ly use equip­ment is of­fered.

The group pro­vid­ed equip­ment such as beds and ven­ti­la­tors for the re­cent­ly com­mis­sioned Point Fortin Hos­pi­tal.

