McCollin joins Aussies team

T&T's star net­baller Kali­fa Mc­Collin will meet her new team­mates on Mon­day to com­mence prepa­ra­tions for her de­but sea­son in the Sun­corp Su­per Net­ball (SSN) League in Aus­tralia with the Colling­wood Mag­pies.

The se­nior na­tion­al net­baller is ex­pect­ed to be out of quar­an­tine on Fri­day and will take the court two days lat­er as her new team con­tin­ue prepa­ra­tion for the pre­mier net­ball com­pe­ti­tion which is sched­uled to pass off on May 1 and end on Au­gust 29 with the Grand Fi­nal.

“I’m quite ex­cit­ed to get back on the court and meet the team. It’ll be a new train­ing en­vi­ron­ment but I’m al­ways up for a chal­lenge,” said Mc­Collin, who signed with the Mag­pies af­ter one sea­son with the South­ern Steel in the ANZ Pre­mier­ship League in New Zealand

She will op­er­ate in the goal cir­cle with last sea­son’s sixth-high­est scor­er in the com­pe­ti­tion Shi­mona Nel­son and Gab­by Sin­clair, who spe­cialised in the Sun­corp Su­per Shot (two-point­ers), scor­ing 57 from long range, the sec­ond most for the league

Colling­wood’s GM of Women’s Sport, Jane Wood­lands-Thomp­son ex­pressed her en­thu­si­asm when the team first signed Mc­Collin in Oc­to­ber, say­ing on the SSN web­site: “Gab­by has demon­strat­ed her abil­i­ty to step up dur­ing a time of change with­in the game. Kali­fa adds in­ter­na­tion­al ex­pe­ri­ence and holds a su­pe­ri­or shoot­ing ac­cu­ra­cy. The pair, along with Shi­mona, will be an at­tack­ing tri­ad of strength for 2021.”

Mc­Collin has al­so played three sea­sons in the Vi­tal­i­ty Net­ball Su­per­league in Eng­land, two sea­sons with the Celtic Drag­ons and one with the benecos­Mav­er­icks, and was among the “Ca­lyp­so Girls” that com­pet­ed in the 2019 Net­ball World Cup in Liv­er­pool and the 2015 edi­tion in Syd­ney

Like Aus­tralia, the ANZ Pre­mier­ship was de­layed due to the coro­n­avirus (COVID-19) pan­dem­ic but that did not stop the 25-year-old from main­tain­ing an im­pres­sive 84 per cent shoot­ing ac­cu­ra­cy for the sea­son

A fea­ture of her game she plans to add to the Mag­pies’ as the ex­pe­ri­enced goal-at­tack show­cas­es her tal­ent in the Aus­tralian league

“I’d like to add val­ue to my new team, bring that Caribbean flare and be­come a leader out front in the at­tack­ing end of the court. I al­so pride my­self in hav­ing a high shoot­ing ac­cu­ra­cy so fin­ish­ing with 85 per cent and over for the sea­son would be great,” said Mc­Collin, who is a for­mer na­tion­al Un­der-21 cap­tain

At the end of last sea­son, the Mag­pies shoot­ing team was ranked eighth but with the ad­di­tion of new re­cruit Mc­Collin, the Mag­pies shoot­ing cir­cle will be aim­ing to rem­e­dy what it lacked the pre­vi­ous sea­son

Mc­Collin is one of two T&T na­tion­als com­pet­ing in the league. The oth­er is Saman­tha Wal­lace who re­joined the New South Wales Swifts team on Mon­day af­ter com­plet­ing her quar­an­tine on the week­end as the two-time club Most Valu­able Play­er (MVP) and 2019 Grand Fi­nal best-on-court re­cip­i­ent, pre­pare for her fifth sea­son. Wal­lace led the Swifts to the 2019 crown

The man­age­ment of the SSN League is wary of the ever-chang­ing COVID-19 sit­u­a­tion but in­tends to com­plete a full 14-week home and away sea­son fol­lowed by a three-week fi­nals se­ries

