McCollin joins Aussies team

Entornointeligente.com / T&T’s star netballer Kalifa McCollin will meet her new teammates on Monday to commence preparations for her debut season in the Suncorp Super Netball (SSN) League in Australia with the Collingwood Magpies.
The senior national netballer is expected to be out of quarantine on Friday and will take the court two days later as her new team continue preparation for the premier netball competition which is scheduled to pass off on May 1 and end on August 29 with the Grand Final.
“I’m quite excited to get back on the court and meet the team. It’ll be a new training environment but I’m always up for a challenge,” said McCollin, who signed with the Magpies after one season with the Southern Steel in the ANZ Premiership League in New Zealand
She will operate in the goal circle with last season’s sixth-highest scorer in the competition Shimona Nelson and Gabby Sinclair, who specialised in the Suncorp Super Shot (two-pointers), scoring 57 from long range, the second most for the league
Collingwood’s GM of Women’s Sport, Jane Woodlands-Thompson expressed her enthusiasm when the team first signed McCollin in October, saying on the SSN website: “Gabby has demonstrated her ability to step up during a time of change within the game. Kalifa adds international experience and holds a superior shooting accuracy. The pair, along with Shimona, will be an attacking triad of strength for 2021.”
McCollin has also played three seasons in the Vitality Netball Superleague in England, two seasons with the Celtic Dragons and one with the benecosMavericks, and was among the “Calypso Girls” that competed in the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool and the 2015 edition in Sydney
Like Australia, the ANZ Premiership was delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but that did not stop the 25-year-old from maintaining an impressive 84 per cent shooting accuracy for the season
A feature of her game she plans to add to the Magpies’ as the experienced goal-attack showcases her talent in the Australian league
“I’d like to add value to my new team, bring that Caribbean flare and become a leader out front in the attacking end of the court. I also pride myself in having a high shooting accuracy so finishing with 85 per cent and over for the season would be great,” said McCollin, who is a former national Under-21 captain
At the end of last season, the Magpies shooting team was ranked eighth but with the addition of new recruit McCollin, the Magpies shooting circle will be aiming to remedy what it lacked the previous season
McCollin is one of two T&T nationals competing in the league. The other is Samantha Wallace who rejoined the New South Wales Swifts team on Monday after completing her quarantine on the weekend as the two-time club Most Valuable Player (MVP) and 2019 Grand Final best-on-court recipient, prepare for her fifth season. Wallace led the Swifts to the 2019 crown
The management of the SSN League is wary of the ever-changing COVID-19 situation but intends to complete a full 14-week home and away season followed by a three-week finals series