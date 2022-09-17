Funeral for entertainer killed at Judgement Yard set for Sunday

Entornointeligente.com /

The funeral service for Horace ‘Culture Dan’ Clarke, the Rastafarian entertainer and Twelve Tribes of Israel soldier, who was gunned at Sizzla Kalonji’s Judgement Yard in August Town on June 19, will be held on Sunday.

Culture Dan’s sister, Colleen Rose, told The Gleaner that the service will be held at the Duncan’s Cemetery in Trelawny.

«We are going to put a tent in the cemetery and use there. The service starts at 11 o’clock Sunday morning, and there will be a viewing from 10-10:45,» Rose said.

She remembered her 56-year-old brother, who was the father of 11 children, as «a sweetheart» who did not deserve such a violent death.

«My brother Dooly was a sweetheart. He and I grew up together. I had to take care of him in my mom’s absence … He was my baby brother. We will all miss him … his stories and his laughter. It was always fun being around him. Sleep in peace, my baby brother, til we meet again,» she said poignantly.

