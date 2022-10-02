Full Text | West Indies Petroleum defends CET waiver, calls for level playing field in fuel market

Entornointeligente.com /

West Indies Petroleum Limited (WIPL) has come out in defence of a decision by the Ministry of Finance to grant the company a waiver of the Common External Tariff on fuel imports.

The company was prompted to speak out in response to questions tabled in Parliament on Wednesday by Opposition Spokesperson on Finance and Member of Parliament for Southeast St Andrew, Julian Robinson, to his counterpart Dr Nigel Clarke on the issue.

In a rebuke, WIPL says it finds the enquiry made by Robinson to be curious and misguided.

The company says it fought to receive the waiver which was granted to several other companies which also qualified for same.

WIPL is asserting that it was treated unfairly as against other players in the fuel market and is calling for a level playing field.

