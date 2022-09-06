At the end of the premiere, the audience took to their feet to give «Don’t Worry Darling» a five-minute ovation – yet the day did little to tamp down intrigue about its stars and alleged behind-the-scenes tension.
Full of intrigue, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ dazzles Venice
