Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

By MAR­CIA DUNN | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

CAPE CANAVER­AL, Fla. (AP) — Fu­el leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rock­et on a no-crew test flight. The next launch at­tempt will not take place un­til Fri­day at the ear­li­est.

The 322-foot Space Launch Sys­tem rock­et was set to lift off Mon­day morn­ing with three test dum­mies aboard on its first flight, a mis­sion to pro­pel a cap­sule in­to or­bit around the moon.

The shake­down flight, when it hap­pens, will be a big step for­ward in Amer­i­ca’s quest to put as­tro­nauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apol­lo pro­gram 50 years ago.

NASA hopes to send four as­tro­nauts around the moon in 2024 and land hu­mans there as ear­ly as 2025.

**THIS IS A BREAK­ING NEWS UP­DATE. AP’s ear­li­er sto­ry fol­lows be­low.**

CAPE CANAVER­AL, Fla. (AP) — Fu­el leaks dur­ing fi­nal liftoff prepa­ra­tions threat­ened to post­pone the launch of NASA’s mighty new moon rock­et Mon­day morn­ing on its shake­down flight with three test dum­mies aboard.

As pre­cious min­utes ticked away, NASA re­peat­ed­ly stopped and start­ed the fu­elling of the Space Launch Sys­tem rock­et with near­ly 1 mil­lion gal­lons of su­per-cold hy­dro­gen and oxy­gen be­cause of a leak. The fu­elling al­ready was run­ning near­ly an hour late be­cause of thun­der­storms off Flori­da’s Kennedy Space Cen­ter.

The leak of high­ly ex­plo­sive hy­dro­gen ap­peared in the same place that saw seep­age dur­ing a dress re­hearsal back in the spring.

Then a sec­ond ap­par­ent hy­dro­gen leak turned up in a valve that had caused trou­ble in June, but that NASA thought it had fixed, of­fi­cials said.

Lat­er in the morn­ing, NASA of­fi­cials spot­ted what they feared was a crack or some oth­er de­fect on the core stage — the big or­ange fu­el tank with four main en­gines on it — but they lat­er said it ap­peared to be just a build-up of frost.

