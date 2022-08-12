FROM THE FIELD: Mapping coral reefs from space

Entornointeligente.com /

On the island nation of Fiji, young people are working in solidarity with their elders, benefiting from their knowledge and experience to protect the fragile ecosystem.

«Projects Abroad» youth volunteers conserving Fiji’s beaches., by UNDP One such project involves young people conserving and protecting Fiji’s coral reef and the marine environment around the island.

The programme, backed by the UN, seeks to marry the enthusiasm and drive of young people, with the wisdom and experience of older generations.

Youth are learning age-old sustainable fishing techniques, as well as knowledge about living in harmony with the sea and nature, from their elders.

