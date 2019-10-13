From Peter Tosh, with love

Entornointeligente.com /

October 19 will mark the 75th birthday of reggae icon Peter Tosh and the Peter Tosh Museum in partnership with Pulse, Mega Source Inc., The Peter Tosh Estate and Pulse Rooms is offering lucky patrons tickets to the Peter Tosh Music Festival. The event to be held at the Pulse Centre in New Kingston on Tosh‘s birthday will be free to the public, however patrons must obtain tickets which will be available through the Tosh Museum, Pulse Rooms, MVP and Pepperseed, all situated at the venue.

Pulse’s Kingsley Cooper noted that the decision to make the event free is part of giving back to the people of Jamaica on this special birthday.

“The venue can accommodate 1200 persons and we just wanted as many Jamaicans to be able to come and experience the musical legacy of this iconic Jamaican artiste. It is Peter’s 75th birthday and it is a great opportunity to offer this to the public. It’s really Peter’s gift to you on his birthday,” said Cooper.

Peter’s son Andrew Tosh will headline a line-up that includes Ky-Mani Marley, Warrior King, Duane Stephenson, Bushman and other acts to be announced.

Cooper shared that famous anthems by Tosh such as Legalize It and Get Up Stand Up, will be performed by the acts on the roster.

“Peter Tosh was a radical revolutionary in his time – a musician whose philosophy resonates around the world to this day, more than three decades after his death. A global champion for equal rights and justice, the legalization of marijuana and the fight against apartheid. Tosh was an uncompromising architect of change, taking the stage with his M16 guitar and lyrical might, as he attacked injustice and vanquished vampires with equal passion,” he said.

The Peter Tosh Music Festival will be preceded by a black tie awards gala on Thursday, October 17. At this event the winners of the Peter Tosh Awards will be announced. The categories include The Equal Rights Award, which will go to an individual making strides in the advancement of equal rights; The Steppin’ Razor Award, which honours influential contributors to the arts and entertainment industries; and the Legalise It Award, which acknowledges efforts made by an individual to legalise ganja and encourage its research.

There will also be a symposium at the University of the West Indies on Friday, October 18.

Born Winston Hubert McIntosh on October 19, 1944 in Westmoreland, he later moved to Kingston and went on to become a member of the iconic trio, The Wailers which also featured Bob Marley and Bunny Wailer. Once that group disbanded he established himself as a solo act and reaped success with albums such as Mama Africa and No Nuclear War.

His life was cut short on September 11, 1987 when he was gunned down inside his upper St Andrew home by assailants. He was interred in a mausoleum in Belmont, Westmoreland.

