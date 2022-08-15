Friends host show to help Tommy Joseph pay medical bills

Colleagues and friends of popular local comedian Tommy Joseph will be hosting a comedy show on Saturday (August 20), titled «Stand up with Tommy,» to raise funds to help him with his medical expenses.
The show will take place at Sensational Sammy Seafood Plus, located along the Eastern Main Road in Arima, opposite the Angel Harps pan yard.
The veteran comedian and former radio host has been ailing for some timer and a FundmeT&T account was created by Joseph’s friend, Natalie Morales, to assist him. So far, $540 of a $100,000 goal has been raised.
Joseph, 68, has been out of work for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is currently warded at the San Fernando General Hospital after recently suffering a stroke.
Morales said Joseph has checked in and out of public and private hospitals for months seeking a diagnosis after his condition declined.
With the assistance of a close friend, tests were conducted and it confirmed that Joseph had suffered a blood clot-related stroke. A CT scan revealed another urgent issue.
As a result, Joseph underwent emergency surgery to treat a blood infection.
«I was heartbroken after visiting him on Wednesday. For the first time, he said ‘I am not doing well, Nats.’ There was no doubt in my mind that he needed additional assistance…I created this Go Fund Me page to help my friend, a legend, Tommy Joseph to have a chance at a better recovery,» Morales wrote on the online fund-raising page.
Tickets are on sale for $200 and people interested can call 342-4980 or 746-6577.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian