Friends host show to help Tommy Joseph pay medical bills

Col­leagues and friends of pop­u­lar lo­cal co­me­di­an Tom­my Joseph will be host­ing a com­e­dy show on Sat­ur­day (Au­gust 20), ti­tled «Stand up with Tom­my,» to raise funds to help him with his med­ical ex­pens­es.

The show will take place at Sen­sa­tion­al Sam­my Seafood Plus, lo­cat­ed along the East­ern Main Road in Ari­ma, op­po­site the An­gel Harps pan yard.

The vet­er­an co­me­di­an and for­mer ra­dio host has been ail­ing for some timer and a Fund­meT&T ac­count was cre­at­ed by Joseph’s friend, Na­tal­ie Morales, to as­sist him. So far, $540 of a $100,000 goal has been raised.

Joseph, 68, has been out of work for the last two years be­cause of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic. He is cur­rent­ly ward­ed at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal af­ter re­cent­ly suf­fer­ing a stroke.

Morales said Joseph has checked in and out of pub­lic and pri­vate hos­pi­tals for months seek­ing a di­ag­no­sis af­ter his con­di­tion de­clined.

With the as­sis­tance of a close friend, tests were con­duct­ed and it con­firmed that Joseph had suf­fered a blood clot-re­lat­ed stroke. A CT scan re­vealed an­oth­er ur­gent is­sue.

As a re­sult, Joseph un­der­went emer­gency surgery to treat a blood in­fec­tion.

«I was heart­bro­ken af­ter vis­it­ing him on Wednes­day. For the first time, he said ‘I am not do­ing well, Nats.’ There was no doubt in my mind that he need­ed ad­di­tion­al as­sis­tance…I cre­at­ed this Go Fund Me page to help my friend, a leg­end, Tom­my Joseph to have a chance at a bet­ter re­cov­ery,» Morales wrote on the on­line fund-rais­ing page.

Tick­ets are on sale for $200 and peo­ple in­ter­est­ed can call 342-4980 or 746-6577.

