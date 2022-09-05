Friends defend reputation of woman killed outside hotel

Entornointeligente.com /

As con­do­lences poured in for the rel­a­tives of mur­der vic­tim, Brid­get James, those who were close to her took to so­cial me­dia to de­fend her rep­u­ta­tion and share de­tails about her life.

James, 25 and her boyfriend, dance­hall artiste Kalon­ji Arthur were leav­ing the BRIX Ho­tel in Cas­cade on Fri­day af­ter­noon af­ter cel­e­brat­ing her birth­day, when they were am­bushed by gun­men.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice James was shot in the head and up­per body, while Arthur was shot in both legs.

Posts from James’ so­cial me­dia were said to have alert­ed the gun­men of their lo­ca­tion. Up to last night, Arthur was said to be ward­ed at the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal in se­ri­ous con­di­tion.

But as pho­tos and trib­utes to James poured in yes­ter­day, the Price­wa­ter­house­C­oop­ers ac­coun­tant was de­scribed as a true gem.

One Twit­ter user said James had a bright fu­ture ahead and was due to leave Trinidad and To­ba­go in two weeks to start work­ing in the Cay­man Is­lands.

«We were so proud and ex­cit­ed be­cause she start­ed mak­ing her mark ear­ly in her cho­sen ca­reer. Trust, she did not want that Man «mon­ey» or «fame», she had her things!!» the user, whose name was Cyri­ca, post­ed.

She said the sit­u­a­tion in which James lost her life was un­for­tu­nate.

«But is the in­ac­cu­rate as­sump­tions peo­ple try to make the truth that is up­set­ting. She let down her guard down and it caused her her life. She was such a sweet soul,» she said.

The woman de­fend­ed James, say­ing she was be­ing paint­ed in a cer­tain way over one «caught up» mo­ment. She said James be­came a se­nior as­so­ciate at 24.

«This was not her lifestyle, this was a «caught up» mo­ment many of us have had in our ear­li­er years. To know her was to love her, she was the sweet­est, most joy­ful, kind-heart­ed, in­tel­li­gent, lov­ing per­son you’d ever meet. So much po­ten­tial, so much to of­fer, a lot more great­ness was ahead for her.»

One In­sta­gram user, who made a live video dis­cussing the in­ci­dent, came in heavy crit­i­cism yes­ter­day af­ter she record­ed her­self laugh­ing and mak­ing in­sen­si­tive com­ments about James’ death.

She lat­er post­ed an apol­o­gy video, claim­ing she had been laugh­ing at a joke be­fore film­ing the first clip.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said James, who did not have any crim­i­nal record or was not known to them, was not the in­tend­ed tar­get of the gun­men but was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

