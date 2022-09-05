Friends defend reputation of woman killed outside hotel

As condolences poured in for the relatives of murder victim, Bridget James, those who were close to her took to social media to defend her reputation and share details about her life.
James, 25 and her boyfriend, dancehall artiste Kalonji Arthur were leaving the BRIX Hotel in Cascade on Friday afternoon after celebrating her birthday, when they were ambushed by gunmen.
According to police James was shot in the head and upper body, while Arthur was shot in both legs.
Posts from James’ social media were said to have alerted the gunmen of their location. Up to last night, Arthur was said to be warded at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital in serious condition.
But as photos and tributes to James poured in yesterday, the PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant was described as a true gem.
One Twitter user said James had a bright future ahead and was due to leave Trinidad and Tobago in two weeks to start working in the Cayman Islands.
«We were so proud and excited because she started making her mark early in her chosen career. Trust, she did not want that Man «money» or «fame», she had her things!!» the user, whose name was Cyrica, posted.
She said the situation in which James lost her life was unfortunate.
«But is the inaccurate assumptions people try to make the truth that is upsetting. She let down her guard down and it caused her her life. She was such a sweet soul,» she said.
The woman defended James, saying she was being painted in a certain way over one «caught up» moment. She said James became a senior associate at 24.
«This was not her lifestyle, this was a «caught up» moment many of us have had in our earlier years. To know her was to love her, she was the sweetest, most joyful, kind-hearted, intelligent, loving person you’d ever meet. So much potential, so much to offer, a lot more greatness was ahead for her.»
One Instagram user, who made a live video discussing the incident, came in heavy criticism yesterday after she recorded herself laughing and making insensitive comments about James’ death.
She later posted an apology video, claiming she had been laughing at a joke before filming the first clip.
Investigators said James, who did not have any criminal record or was not known to them, was not the intended target of the gunmen but was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
