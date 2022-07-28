Friday night live, NDTC style

Entornointeligente.com /

«Welcome back to live theatre.»

That was the greeting given by Marlon Simms, artistic director of the National Dance Theatre Company (NDTC), to the audience last Friday night at the Little Theatre. He was opening the company’s first full live annual theatre season in three years; the interruption was caused by the closure of theatres because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Last year, there was a hybrid performance and this year’s Easter Sunday saw the staging of an hour-long show).

The opening was a gala, complete with preshow eating, drinking and elegantly dressed patrons posing for photographs in the theatre’s foyer or in front of a huge NDTC billboard outside. All that was missing from the Broadway/Hollywood-style opening night was a red carpet.

«It’s such a beautiful sight,» Simms continued as he looked at the almost packed auditorium. The car park was deceptively full, for, in seating themselves in the theatre, friends and families maintained social distance by grouping together and leaving a seat or two vacant beside them. Judging by the cheers and applause throughout the show, the audience, too, found what they saw and heard on the stage beautiful.

‘Drumscore’, a 1979 dance choreographed by Rex Nettleford, a co-founder (with Eddy Thomas) of the 60-year-old company, opened the programme. It is a loud dance – with overpowering drumming and song by the NDTC musicians and singers, respectively. It’s a pretty dance – with the on-stage conga drummers dressed colourfully, the performers even more so, and with the women continually – dismissively/playfully – flashing the tails of their long skirts. Above all, it is an energetic dance, featuring fast-paced gymnastics and the frequent dashing on and off stage so typical of Nettleford’s creations.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com