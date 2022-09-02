Fresh tribal clashes in southern Sudan turn deadly

Entornointeligente.com /

Witnesses say they heard shooting and that houses had been burnt in Blue Nile state, where seven people were killed and over 20 suffered injuries. The latest violence comes as Sudan reels from deepening political unrest and a spiralling economic crisis since last year’s military coup. (Reuters Archive) Renewed tribal clashes in Sudan's southern Blue Nile state have killed seven people, according to state media, despite a ceasefire agreement between rival groups following deadly violence weeks ago.

«The regrettable tribal clashes renewed on Thursday afternoon… without any clear reasons and despite sincere efforts by the government to stop hostilities,» the official SUNA news agency reported on Friday, quoting a statement by security services in Blue Nile state.

The clashes left seven dead and 23 others wounded, it said, adding that the violence was centred in East Ganis village and in and around the town of Roseires.

Witnesses said that they had heard shooting and that houses had been burnt.

«The situation is very bad now — fires and gunfire everywhere,» said Hussein Moussa, a resident of a village east of Roseires.

Troubled region

In July, fighting in the region pitted Hausa tribes against rival communities including the Berta people, leaving at least 105 people killed and dozens wounded.

The clashes at the time erupted after Hausa tribes requested the creation of a «civil authority», which rival groups saw as a means to gain access to land.

The violence displaced some 31,000 people, many of whom sought refuge in schools turned into displacement camps.

The clashes also triggered angry protests across Sudan, with the Hausa people demanding justice for those killed.

Other protests called for «unity» and an «end to tribalism» in the impoverished northeast African nation.

In late July, senior leaders from rival groups agreed to cease hostilities.

Political unrest

The latest violence comes as Sudan reels from deepening political unrest and a spiralling economic crisis since last year's military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan.

The military power grab upended a transition to civilian rule launched after the 2019 ouster of Omar al Bashir, who ruled for three decades.

The country has since been rocked by near-weekly protests and a violent crackdown that has so far killed more than 100 people, according to pro-democracy medics.

In July, Burhan pledged in a televised address to step aside and make way for Sudanese factions to agree on a civilian government.

