Fresh recruits join troops to boost Afghan army capacity

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — More than 500 newly graduated officers and soldiers joined the Afghan national army in southern region, an army source said on Saturday.

“A total of 551 military officers and soldiers received their certificates during a graduation ceremony held in Afghan National Army (ANA) 205 Attal Corps on Saturday morning,” Rasoul Zazai from army’s 205 Attal Corps told Xinhua.

The graduates, who would be deployed to the southern provinces, have received four-month training at the Corps’ training center in Kandahar, he said.

The graduation will boost the capacity of the Afghan army, enable the security forces to contain subversive activities and provide security across the country, Zazai noted.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces remain in control of most of the country’s population centers and all of 34 provincial capitals, while Taliban insurgents control large portions of rural areas.

