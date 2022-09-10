Frenzy as daCosta Cup returns with 81 rural teams

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU: The highly anticipated schoolboy football season returns today with rural Jamaica in a frenzy as the prestigious Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) daCosta Cup competition kicks off with 15 matches across six zones.

This will be the first full season since the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented the competition in 2020. Both the daCosta Cup and the urban area’s Manning Cup returned last year but with a truncated season.

The numbers in the rural area are back up to 81 from the 53 schools that contested the competition last year.

Defending champions Garvey Maceo will open their account against Kemps Hill in the featured rural area match at Sabina Park in Kingston. They will start as one of the expected favourites after winning the daCosta Cup with a squad that boasts quality players who also won the all-island Under-15 football competition in 2018.

Last year’s beaten finalist, Manning’s School will be looking to go one better this season and will kick off their campaign against Grange Hill High at the Belle Isle Community Centre in Westmoreland. They will also be banking on an excellent crop of young players who won the rural area Under-14 competition earlier this year.

