Freeport man killed at home by bandit

«These youths need to wise up and try and find themselves in this time because it is in a real sad state. The world is in a mess.»
Lamenting the senseless killing of his nephew during a robbery at their Freeport home on Monday, Deryck Charles yesterday struggled to accept that Kwesi Cox was gone.
Cox, 32, was shot once in the neck by a gun-toting bandit who had been chasing Cox’s father through the property to rob him.
Cox’s father Clyde, operates a small shop at the front of the family property.
It was around 2 pm on August 1, that two men entered the shop and announced a hold-up.
As one of the men robbed the customers present, the second man reportedly chased Clyde back into the house, demanding cash and valuables.
As Clyde sought to escape, he shouted, «Bandit, bandit,» to alert the family.
Kwesi, who had been in the shower, stepped out at the same time and was shot.
As he fell to the ground, the two bandits fled.
Kwesi’s relatives rushed him to hospital where he died.
Speaking with reporters at the Forensic Science Centre, St James yesterday—Charles said while Kwesi had been unemployed, he was ambitious and hard-working.
Revealing Kwesi did odd jobs and had gotten into construction to bring in an income, Charles admitted, «This was a real shocker.»
He said one could only understand the pain others felt at losing loved ones when it reaches home to them.
Charles said prior to his death, Kwesi had been relaxing with the family on the public holiday.
Charles added, «The family not taking it too right at all.»
Admitting his nephew loved to lime, drink and have a good time, Charles smiled as he recalled Kwesi’s dream to drive a BMW one day.
