Freeport man killed at home by bandit

«These youths need to wise up and try and find them­selves in this time be­cause it is in a re­al sad state. The world is in a mess.»

Lament­ing the sense­less killing of his nephew dur­ing a rob­bery at their Freeport home on Mon­day, Deryck Charles yes­ter­day strug­gled to ac­cept that Kwe­si Cox was gone.

Cox, 32, was shot once in the neck by a gun-tot­ing ban­dit who had been chas­ing Cox’s fa­ther through the prop­er­ty to rob him.

Cox’s fa­ther Clyde, op­er­ates a small shop at the front of the fam­i­ly prop­er­ty.

It was around 2 pm on Au­gust 1, that two men en­tered the shop and an­nounced a hold-up.

As one of the men robbed the cus­tomers present, the sec­ond man re­port­ed­ly chased Clyde back in­to the house, de­mand­ing cash and valu­ables.

As Clyde sought to es­cape, he shout­ed, «Ban­dit, ban­dit,» to alert the fam­i­ly.

Kwe­si, who had been in the show­er, stepped out at the same time and was shot.

As he fell to the ground, the two ban­dits fled.

Kwe­si’s rel­a­tives rushed him to hos­pi­tal where he died.

Speak­ing with re­porters at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre, St James yes­ter­day—Charles said while Kwe­si had been un­em­ployed, he was am­bi­tious and hard-work­ing.

Re­veal­ing Kwe­si did odd jobs and had got­ten in­to con­struc­tion to bring in an in­come, Charles ad­mit­ted, «This was a re­al shock­er.»

He said one could on­ly un­der­stand the pain oth­ers felt at los­ing loved ones when it reach­es home to them.

Charles said pri­or to his death, Kwe­si had been re­lax­ing with the fam­i­ly on the pub­lic hol­i­day.

Charles added, «The fam­i­ly not tak­ing it too right at all.»

Ad­mit­ting his nephew loved to lime, drink and have a good time, Charles smiled as he re­called Kwe­si’s dream to dri­ve a BMW one day.

