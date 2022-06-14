Entornointeligente.com /

25 mins Freeport LNG Not Expected To Resume Full Operations Until Late 2022 2 hours Europe Imports Record LNG Volumes 2 hours Germany Scrambles To Take Control Of Russia-Owned Refinery 3 hours Oil Billionaire Harold Hamm Proposes To Take Continental Resources Private 3 hours Strong Demand Pushes LNG Tanker Rates Through The Roof 4 hours Japanese Refiner To Cut Capacity: Report 5 hours UN Secretary-General: New Fossil Fuel Funding Is «Delusional» 23 hours American Shale Drillers Set To Boost Production In July 1 day EIA: Listed Oil And Gas Firms Spent Significantly Less On Exploration In 2021 1 day Oil Climbs Back To Nearly $123 After China COVID Scare 1 day Germany Could Spend $10 Billion To Bail Out Expropriated Ex Gazprom Unit 1 day Gasoline Prices In U.S. See Eighth Rise In As Many Weeks 1 day BP Quits Canada's Oil Sands 1 day UK Considers Decoupling Power From Gas Prices In Biggest Reform In Decades 1 day Norway Oil Industry Avoids Strike 1 day Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields 4 days Biden Tells Exxon To Start Paying Its Taxes 4 days Trafigura Books Record Profits In Volatile Oil Market 4 days Libya's Oil Exports To Dip Again Amid Renewed Port Blockades 4 days President Biden Looks For Ways To Increase U.S. Refining Capacity 4 days Falling Prices Help Germany Stock Up On Gas Ahead Of Next Winter 4 days Centrica Looks To Reopen Britain's Biggest Natural Gas Facility 4 days Russia And China Boost «Friendly» Ties As River Bridge Opens For Cargo Traffic 4 days U.S. Bill Aims To Ban Agencies From Working With Russian Energy Contractors 4 days Energy-Fueled Inflation Prompts First Euro Rate Hike In Decade 5 days Putin: Russia Won't Shut Down Oil Wells 5 days White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric 5 days Europe Announces First Interest Rate Hike In A Decade To Combat Inflation 5 days Russia Claims It Won't Cut Off Gas Supply To More EU Customers 5 days Tesla Stock On The Rise As China Eases Lockdowns 5 days OECD: EU Ban On Russian Crude Is Causing A Significant Negative Economic Effect 5 days Germany Remains Firmly Anti-Nuclear Despite Energy Crisis 5 days Crude Exports Disrupted As Venezuela Begins Asking For Advance Payments 5 days Spain, Portugal Allowed To Use State Aid To Ease Energy Spike Burden 5 days European Auto Industry Decries EU Ban On Petrol Cars 5 days U.S. National Average Gasoline Price Hits The Dreaded $5 Mark 6 days U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal 6 days Chevron CEO: Record Gasoline Prices Could Limit Support For Green Energy 6 days Exxon Passes $100 Mark For First Time Since 2014 6 days Ukraine To Halt Coal, Oil, Gas Exports Ahead Of Critical Winter 3 minutes «ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager» – Bloomberg 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 37 mins Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the «Climate Change Religion» aka Feudalism 2.0 2 days «Why I believe a freight recession is imminent» – by CEO of FreightWaves …and also… «Freight Market Crash Indicators» by AFT Dispatch, Inc. 10 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones 5 days «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 3 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

