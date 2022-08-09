Free Wi-Fi for Farm Heights and Canterbury

Entornointeligente.com /

Farm Heights and Canterbury in St. James have been provided with free, public Wi-Fi, under the Universal Service Fund (USF) Community Wi-Fi Programme.

The secured hotspots were officially launched in the two communities on Monday (August 8).

The Internet facilities have a range of 800 feet and will allow some 200 residents to simultaneously access high-speed service.

This was done in a bid to expand residents’ computer literacy, access new information, improve students’ academic performance, and create opportunities for the uneducated and underemployed to acquire valuable skills.

A resident of Farm Heights, Sanikie Peddie, told JIS News that the installation of the public Wi-Fi is timely, given the approach of the new 2022/2023 school year.

«We have quite a lot of children here, and also we have a neighbouring school, which will definitely put this Internet access to use,» she said.

«Also, for the homework centre, we have adults here who come and volunteer, and we have the marching band. This [community centre] is the home of the marching band that comprises various age groups. So, it (community Wi-Fi) will be well utilised,» she added.

Another resident, Kellyann McLish, noted that the public Wi-Fi will assist her son, who will be entering grade two at Barracks Road Primary School, with his homework.

She indicated that he will use the free Internet facilities to do his online work in tandem with a tablet device given to him by the Member of Parliament, Heroy Clarke, during the event.

«I think it is a good look because right now we have to have Internet everywhere, from in the home to on the street,» Ms. McLish pointed out.

Over in Canterbury, Green Pond High School Student, Tasania Dixon, said she will personally be using the Internet facilities to do her schoolwork.

The grade-11 student noted that in addition to the children, the adults in the community are also in need.

«It will help them to build up their vocabulary and search up information. So, I want to say thank you [to USF] very much, it really helps a lot,» Ms. Dixon said.

The USF already installed community Wi-Fi in the Bogue Hill and Flanker areas of the parish. The Catadupa, Cornwall Court and Mt. Carey area are next on the list and are to be installed in short order.

Speaking at the launch event in Farm Heights, Chief Executive Officer of the USF, Daniel Dawes, urged residents to protect the facility and ensure that it is not vandalised.

«The Internet is free for you and your children. Please protect it. Anything you see funny, anybody you see interfering, you reach to your Councillor and police,» Mr. Dawes urged.

Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com