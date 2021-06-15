Free Peru Party Calls on Election Board to Respect Laws

Entornointeligente.com / The National Election Jury extended by 48 hours the deadline for candidates to request the nullity of votes registered in the June 6 elections.

Anibal Torres, the legal advisor of the leftist Free Peru party (PL), called the National Elections Jury (JNE) to respect its own jurisprudence.

This supreme electoral board extended by 48 hours the deadline for candidates to request the nullity of votes registered in the June 6 elections.

Far-right candidate Keiko Fujimori continues to ask authorities to annul 200,000 votes obtained by Free Peru candidate Pedro Castillo.

Torres assured that the annulment period’s extension violates the Peruvian Constitution and creates legal insecurity in the country.

