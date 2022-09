Entornointeligente.com /

After setting a meet-equalling record of 10.65 seconds at the Zurich Diamond League final on Thursday to capture her fifth Diamond Trophy in the 100 meters, world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says she’s still focusing on running 10.5 seconds next year. Fraser-Pryce became the first woman in history to run sub 10.7 seconds on seven occasions in a season, but the 35 year old says more is in store for next season which has a World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

