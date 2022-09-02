Fraser-Pryce Fit To Compete At Brussels Diamond League

Entornointeligente.com /

5-time world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says she will be ready to compete in the 100 metres at the Brussels Diamond League meet on Friday. Fraser-Pryce was a late withdrawal from the 100m event at the Lausanne stop a week ago after feeling some discomfort in her hamstring. However, the 35 year old says she will be able to compete at Friday’s meet. She will line up in the event in Brussels alongside world 200 metre champion and compatriot Shericka Jackson. The pair who have already qualified for the final of the 100 metres which is slated for Zurich on September 8 , will face off against the American pair of Sha’Carri Richardson and Aleia Hobbs as well Ivorian Marie Jose ta Lou.

A total of seven Jamaicans are slated to compete.

