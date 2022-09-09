Fraser-Pryce bags fifth Diamond League 100m title

Entornointeligente.com /

Five has become the magic number for Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce in 2022.

In a year where she captured her fifth World 100 metres title, Fraser-Pryce closed the season with her fifth Diamond League title at the Diamond League Finals yesterday in Zurich, Switzerland, clocking 10.65 seconds to equal the meet record.

World 200m champion Shericka Jackson was second in 10.81 while Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Cote d’Ivoire was third in 10.91. After losing her first 100m race of the year last week in Brussels to Jackson, Fraser-Pryce responded, finishing her season how she started by running sub 10.7 for the seventh time in 2022.

After concerns brought about by hamstring discomfort which saw her pull out of the Lausanne Diamond League meet last month, Fraser-Pryce said that she is proud of the consistency she has shown this season.

«I am just excited to be here and to have won. I am feeling good to be able to come here and compete. This was remarkable, and I am very proud that I came away with a 10.65. I started with a 10.6, and I finished with a 10.6, so there is nothing more I could ask for,» Fraser-Pryce said.

