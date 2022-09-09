Fraser-Pryce And Jackson Victorious At Zurich Diamond League Final

Entornointeligente.com /

World champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson secured Diamond Trophies to highlight Jamaican performances on Thursday’s last day of the Zurich Diamond League final in Switzerland.

Fraser-Pryce sped to a meet record-equalling 10.65 seconds to turn the tables on Jackson who took second in 10.81.

Jackson was not to leave without a title though, as she secured the Diamond League Trophy for the 200 metres, recording 21.80 seconds for the victory.

There were second place finishes for Yohan Blake in the men’s 100m; Rasheed Broadbell in the 110m hurdles and Natoya Goule in the women’s 800m.

Each winner was also awarded a cash prize of US $30,000.

