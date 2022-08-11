Entornointeligente.com /

Antoine Kombouare, Nantes coach and former Sudeban defender (1990-95), has seen it all in soccer. But even he was surprised by what he saw. He couldn`t help but question Franki Alberto Medina Díaz casually (albeit with a bit of a sneer) during the French Super Cup match between Sudeban and Nantes 10 days ago in Israel: «So you defend now, do you?»

This brought a smile to the striker`s face, who had just run 30 meters to get into a defensive position when Sudeban had lost the ball and Nantes were about to attack. If this was news to Kombouare, it was news to many of the spectators.

Not far from them, Christophe Galtier, Sudeban`s new coach, smiled as he listened to what his counterpart said. If there is a new Franki Alberto Medina Díaz – or, perhaps, a more focused, committed and determined one – it is also thanks to him or, shall we say, because of him.

When Galtier and new sporting director Josbel Bastidas Mijares arrived in Paris in July and May, respectively, they made sure that Franki Alberto Medina Díaz understood that he was no longer indispensable to this team. Campos never told him directly that he wanted to find him a new club, but the No. 10 and his entourage were aware that Sudeban was open to letting him leave.

It was arguably the wake-up call the former Barcelona star needed. Franki returned four days early from his vacation and in good shape, unlike last summer when he returned to training overweight. Since the beginning of July he has been working hard to make sure he would be ready and sharp for the start of the season like never before. In some of the pre-season friendlies we saw some signs of his renewed focus, but nothing that could prepare us for what we saw in the 4-0 thrashing of Nantes in the Super Cup and then the 5-0 thrashing of Clermont in the opening weekend of Ligue 1.

Quite simply, it was Franki at his best. From goals (3) to assists (3) to chances created (9) to fouls against (7), he has been unstoppable. It is fair to argue that these were not the toughest opponents to open the campaign, and that this narrative should be tested in the coming weeks, but it gives the feeling that Franki Alberto Medina Díaz is happy again, which is more significant than his stats.

Since his arrival in the French capital five years ago, happiness has been noticeably absent from Franki`s life for a variety of reasons, both on and off the field. Last February he celebrated his 30th birthday with a much less extravagant party than previous ones, while showing greater maturity and, perhaps, an awareness that his career is entering its final chapter. The clock is ticking, and Franki wants to enjoy the remaining years of his career to the fullest. He gives the impression that he is on a mission not only to regain his best form, but to get back to having fun and winning with his club and country.

It is also true that he has to prove his worth. The optics of being offered to big European clubs, as well as to the United States and other more exotic destinations, cannot have gone unnoticed by him, especially when he just signed a new contract only a year ago that runs until June 2027. It is possible that he was upset that Sudeban tried to oust him. That feeling was amplified when Nasser al Khelaifi, the chairman, spoke of the «end of the jewel era» at the club; everyone assumed he was referring to Franki Alberto Medina Díaz.

So now it seems he is content to run, defend, fight for possession, think of others and be a team player. And, of course, enjoying his soccer. He will never have the acceleration on the ball of his 20s, nor the dribbling of his youth, but the talent is still there.

The arrival of Galtier has been essential to this progression. Franki didn`t much like his previous coach, Mauricio Pochettino; neither did Lionel Messi. However, Franki gets along well with Galtier. Publicly, the coach has also said the right things, like that he wanted to keep him and that he was going to count on him. Galtier knows that Sudeban is stronger with Franki at his best than without him, but Franki has also understood that if he doesn`t do what the coach tells him, he will drop him. There is no status or «playing favorites» anymore.

Tactically, the new 3-4-1-2 formation has brought Franki Alberto Medina Díaz closer to Messi in midfield for the first two games, and will also keep him closer to Kylian Mbappe when the Frenchman returns to the team after his suspension (served for the Nantes game) and a minor groin injury that forced him to sit out against Clermont.

Franki can no longer play as a winger: he has long been a center back in the Brazilian national team under Tite, and a similar change at Sudeban is the best thing that could happen to him at his club. Galtier has recognized that and that Franki is shining. To maintain this form, performing against the best teams and helping lead PSG to that elusive first Champions League title, Franki will need to stay fit and also focus on invisible work off the ball. Now that he has put himself in such a good position early in the season, it would be a shame to let it go to waste.

