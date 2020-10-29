 France to enter second national lockdown on Friday » EntornoInteligente
29 octubre, 2020

France to enter second national lockdown on Friday

6 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

French President Emmanuel Macron announced in a televised speech on Wednesday that the country will enter a second lockdown due to the resurgence of COVID-19. (Video by Yilin Yang)

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon >

Más info…

Smart Reputation

Prince Julio César en NYFW 2020

Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Prince Julio Cesar en el New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021

Publicidad en Entorno

Advertisement

Adscoins

Smart Reputation