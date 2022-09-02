Fracture within trade union body again

The idea of independence is not one that trade unions are comfortable with within their ranks.
The very word ‘union’ speaks of oneness and slogans such as ‘Solidarity Forever’, ‘Workers of the World, Unite’, ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall’ and ‘One for all and All for One’, were all borne out of the need for labour to speak as one voice.
Unity is the bedrock of any labour body, as the voices of the multitude sound louder than those of a few. A small crack in the dam, it’s well known, is strong enough to damn its future.
In this light, the irony is inescapable, that on the eve of the country’s Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, one trade union dared to be independent by accepting the Chief Personnel Officer’s four per cent offer for the collective bargaining periods of 2014-2016 and 2017-2019.
Not unexpectedly, some of the other trade unions began calling down fire and brimstone-type judgement upon the Amalgamated Workers’ Union’s president Michael Prentice, labelling him a ‘Judas’ for going against a decision to fight the offer.
What’s not being made clear though, is exactly what line Prentice is expected to tow within the union body.
As beneficial as it may be to speak with one voice through these large bodies, as leader of the AWU, Prentice is accountable first and foremost to his members.
Any decision he makes must be in the interest of his membership, for which he will be judged by them.
There is certainly no commitment on his part to bend to the will of others if he believes his membership will benefit from the decision to accept the CPO’s offer, which would have been what he and his executive negotiated for on behalf of their members.
Accountability to the wider union body will always be a secondary decision where the judgement of ex-communication is about the worst he can expect.
This is not the first time we have seen a single union go against the broader body.
In April 2011, Watson Duke, as then-president of the Public Service Association, went against the position of the trade union groups in accepting a five per cent wage increase offer from the then-People’s Partnership government.
Like Prentice, Duke also raised the ire of the other unions, who likewise labelled him a traitor. In the case of both men, the argument has been that the signings were in the best interest of their workers.
Duke’s decision then, meant exile from the big trade union bodies for a significant period of time.
National Union of Government and Federated Workers president James Lambert has said Prentice was very vocal against the four per cent offer in meetings before the apparent sudden turnaround.
If what Lambert has said is true, then Prentice must remove his union from the Joint Trade Union Movement.
Taking an independent stand is one thing, but doing so while giving the impression of being fully on board with the others is dishonest at best.
Having already been deemed a traitor for leaving NATUC to join JTUM, this latest development only cements Prentice’s position as unwelcome among the union’s umbrella bodies.
His independent decision on Monday has only one outcome, an independent future now for the AWU in trade union affairs.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian