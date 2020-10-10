 Fox News host cuts off GOP chair's virtual debate rant: "Prove" Trump "had multiple negative tests" » EntornoInteligente
10 octubre, 2020
fox_news_host_cuts_off_gop_chair_26_23039_3Bs_virtual_debate_rant_prove_trump_had_multiple_negative_tests_.jpg

Fox News host cuts off GOP chair's virtual debate rant: “Prove” Trump “had multiple negative tests”

13 min ago
2 min read
Entornointeligente.com

Fox News host grills GOP chairwoman opposing 'virtual' debate

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel suggested that her party could withhold participation from all future presidential debates if President Donald Trump is required to participate in a “virtual” event

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel suggested that her party could withhold participation from all future presidential debates if President Donald Trump is required to participate in a “virtual” event.

During an appearance on Fox News, McDaniel argued that the Commission on Presidential Debate is not following the “science” because she expects Trump to test negative for COVID-19 by the time of the event.

“You’re not shedding live virus 10 days after diagnosis,” McDaniel claimed. “So why are they changing the rules?”

“I will just tell you, I hope no future nominee of our party works with this commission,” she continued. “They are a total joke and they hurting out democracy and they are impacting our election.”

Entornointeligente.com

