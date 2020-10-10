Fox News host cuts off GOP chair's virtual debate rant: “Prove” Trump “had multiple negative tests”

Ronna Romney McDaniel; Sandra Smith; Fox News Fox News host grills GOP chairwoman opposing ‘virtual’ debate FOX News Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel suggested that her party could withhold participation from all future presidential debates if President Donald Trump is required to participate in a “virtual” event

Entornointeligente.com /

Ronna Romney McDaniel; Sandra Smith; Fox News Fox News host grills GOP chairwoman opposing ‘virtual’ debate FOX News

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel suggested that her party could withhold participation from all future presidential debates if President Donald Trump is required to participate in a “virtual” event.

During an appearance on Fox News, McDaniel argued that the Commission on Presidential Debate is not following the “science” because she expects Trump to test negative for COVID-19 by the time of the event.

“You’re not shedding live virus 10 days after diagnosis,” McDaniel claimed. “So why are they changing the rules?”

“I will just tell you, I hope no future nominee of our party works with this commission,” she continued. “They are a total joke and they hurting out democracy and they are impacting our election.”

Related video: Trump says he won’t participate in virtual debate Related Articles 85 infants tested positive for COVID-19 in a single Texas county where at least one child died

Entornointeligente.com